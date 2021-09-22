Austin police identify driver killed in single-vehicle collision

The Austin Police Department (APD) has identified the driver killed in a single-vehicle collision in South Austin last month as 63-year-old Daniel Devo Peeples.

According to police, officers were called to the area near the 4600 block of Southwest Parkway for reports of a collision around 6:23 p.m. on Tuesday, August 31.

A 2004 Jeep Cherokee, driven by Peeples, was traveling on Southwest Parkway when it left the roadway for an unknown reason and hit a group of trees.

Peeples was taken to St. David’s South Austin Hospital. He passed away on September 8.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the Highway Investigation Tip Line at 512-974-8111, utilize the Crime Stoppers tip line at 512-472-8477 (TIPS), or the Crime Stoppers app. You may remain anonymous. You can also submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, for free on iPhone and Android.

