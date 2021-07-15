Austin police identify motorcyclist killed on Silverman Drive

The Austin Police Department (APD) has identified Brian Keith Fuller as the motorcyclist involved in the June 26 fatality crash on Silverman Drive.

According to police, Fuller, 37, was driving a white 2017 Indian Motorcycle when he struck the center median and curb line shortly after midnight, causing the motorcycle to fall on its side and slide. He was transported to St. David’s South Austin Hospital and passed away on July 4, just before 10 p.m.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the Highway Investigation Tip Line at 512-974-8111, utilize the Crime Stoppers tip line at 512-472-8477 (TIPS), or the Crime Stoppers app. You may remain anonymous. You can also submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, for free on iPhone and Android.

This is Austin’s 57th fatal traffic crash of 2021, resulting in 59 fatalities for the year. On the date of this crash in 2020, there were 40 fatal crashes resulting in 42 fatalities.

