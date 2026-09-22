Austin ICE shooting: Abbott comments on incident during Gainesville event

The Brief Texas Gov. Greg Abbott briefly comments on Austin ICE shooting at Gainesville roundtable. His remarks are perhaps his first public comments since Sunday's incident. His opponent Gina Hinojosa also spoke about the shooting during a Houston press conference.



Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says he is "catching up on the details" following a shooting in Austin involving an Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer and a Venezuelan man.

His brief remarks are perhaps his first public comments about the incident.

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Abbott on Austin ICE shooting

What they're saying:

Abbott answered a reporter's question about the shooting while at an affordability roundtable in Gainesville, Texas.

KDFW: "Governor, would you comment on the ICE shooting in Austin?"

ABBOTT: "I can't hear you."

KDFW: "The ICE shooting in Austin, can you comment on that?"

ABBOTT: "So, I'm catching up on the details. I think you know as well as I do. It seems like the details just remain sketchy. And so there's not full information yet available about exactly what happened and what the status is right now. But we'll work to stay on top of it."

Hinojosa on Austin ICE shooting

The other side:

State Rep. Gina Hinojosa, Abbott's Democratic opponent in the Texas governor's race, spoke about the shooting during her press conference in Houston concerning AI in schools.

"I've never, I can't remember ever seeing a situation where even a murder would be treated so inhumanely, where this man with a bullet lodged in his back, put there by ICE, spent the night on the floor of a cell without medical attention, without pain medication," Hinojosa said. "That is a level of depravity that I don't know that we've even seen from ICE."

She continued to push for Wilber Rafael Garces Perez to receive medical care, as well as accountability and transparency.

"Part of the problem is there's not transparency in what happens. When law enforcement, especially, is involved in a shooting, there has to be accountability, there has to be transparency," Hinojosa said. "In the state of Texas, we require dash cams, body cams for all our state DPS officers. These same requirements should be in place for federal officers who have this immense power. We know these ICE agents frequently don't have the training they need and the result we have seen is that communities are being terrorized and people are dying and it needs to stop, but the urgency for the moment is making sure that man gets the medical care he needs."

Hinojosa had previously made statements on social media Sunday calling for a "full and transparent investigation into what happened" and again on Monday calling ICE's alleged treatment of Perez "cruel and unusual" and a "depraved new low at ICE".

What happened in the ICE shooting on Sept. 20 in Austin?

The backstory:

It's still not clear exactly what happened during the law enforcement operation before the ICE agent opened fire in North Austin.

Austin-Travis County EMS Chief Rob Luckritz said emergency crews were notified of a reported shooting at about 12:56 p.m. in the 8000 block of Anderson Square.

Paramedics arrived within about 3 1/2 minutes and found an adult man with a gunshot wound. The man was transported to a local trauma center in serious but stable condition.

APD Chief Lisa Davis said the shooting involved a federal agent and later confirmed she had been told the agent was with ICE. Austin police were not involved in the shooting.

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The man shot has been identified as Wilber Rafael Garces Perez, a Venezuelan national, by immigration attorney Kate Lincoln-Goldfinch, who is representing Perez and his family.

Perez told Lincoln-Goldfinch that he was driving for DoorDash on Sunday when an unmarked car sideswiped him. He did not know it was ICE.

He told Lincoln-Goldfinch that he did a U-turn under the highway and was then sideswiped again. He then said the agents got out of the unmarked car and shot him in the back of the neck. They then pulled him from the car.

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Lincoln-Goldfinch said there was no foot chase. However, ICE said there was a foot chase.

DHS officials have confirmed that Perez is from Venezuela and say he entered the country illegally and had a final order of removal.

Perez was taken into federal custody to the South Texas ICE processing center in Pearsall, but has since been taken back to the hospital, according to Rep. Joaquin Castro.