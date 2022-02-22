Austin police looking for missing 40-year-old man

Austin police are asking for the public's help finding a missing endangered man.

Police are looking for 40-year-old Bradley Lemming. He was last seen Tuesday at 3:45 p.m. at 7800 N Lamar Blvd.

Bradley is diagnosed with cognitive impairment and requires daily medication for significant medical issues and has limited verbal capabilities

Police said Bradley is described as about 5'3", 140 pounds, black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black cowboy hat, dark sport coat, light blue shirt, dark pants and brown boots.

If anyone has any information on Bradley, police say to call 911 immediately.

