Austin's Maywald Christmas Light Display comes to an end after 15 years

The Brief The annual Maywald Christmas Light Display is coming to an end after 15 years Over the last 10 years, they’ve raised more than $380,000, helping grant more than 50 wishes The Maywald's invite you to experience the magic of Christmas while you can. The lights run until December 27



A longtime Southwest Austin Christmas tradition is coming to an end this holiday season.

Before you start counting down the days to Christmas, there’s one Christmas tradition you’ll want to see one more time.

The Final Maywald Christmas Light Display

What they're saying:

The Maywald Christmas lights are back, and this season, they’re shining for the final time.

For over 15 years, the Maywald Christmas Light Display has lit up Southwest Austin with holiday magic.

"As a kid, I was putting lights in the front yard, and then I’m like dang, I really want a big property we can make this big one day and I did," said Maywald.

What started 18 years ago with a few strings of lights, has grown into a three-acre display featuring more than 350,000 lights.

Jordan Maywald is the creator behind the holiday magic.

"It's like with anything else. It starts small, then it just explodes, which this did lights on the roof, something in the yard, then over the years, what can I add to it? I always went to the after-Christmas sales and just bought a lot of stuff," said Maywald.

But this annual winter wonderland is about more than spreading holiday cheer. The Maywald's collect donations that benefit the Make A Wish Foundation.

Over the last 10 years, they’ve raised more than $380,000, helping grant more than 50 wishes.

"Christmas is the season of giving, you know, and what better way to give back then giving to kids going through something a little difficult," said Maywald.

This year’s display features new additions, the Polar Express train and a life-sized nativity scene.

But this season, the Maywald's are turning off the lights for a final time. It was a decision the family didn't make lightly.

"It takes months to put this together. It’s a lot for the property too. I mean the grass doesn’t grow in certain places, and we don’t get to experience a lot of Christmas traditions like other people do, so we want to do that now as our family is growing, so we’ll take a break from it, but you never know you might see us somewhere else in the future," said Maywald.

The Maywald's invite you to experience the magic of Christmas while you can. The lights run until December 27.

For more information, click here.