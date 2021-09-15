Austin police looking for suspect who robbed bank on The Drag

The Austin Police Department is looking for a suspect who robbed a bank on The Drag.

Police are asking the public for help identifying the person who robbed a Chase Bank located at 2514 Guadalupe Street at around 12:21 p.m. on September 14.

The suspect entered the bank and gave a note to the teller demanding money.

The bank teller gave the suspect an undisclosed amount of cash, and the suspect then ran out the back door.

The suspect was last seen walking northbound in the 2500 block of San Antonio Street.

Police describe the suspect as follows:

Believed to be 40+ years of age

Approximately 6’ tall

Gray, short and balding hair

Last seen wearing a black hoodie, white shirt, black pants, blue mask, and backpack

Anyone with information is asked to call the APD Robbery Tip Line at 512-974-5092, or you can remain anonymous and contact Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS, or the Crime Stoppers app. You may remain anonymous. Information leading to an arrest may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

You can also submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, free on iPhone and Android.

