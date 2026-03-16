Austin police urge patients to come forward after two physical therapists arrested for sexual assault

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The Brief Austin police have charged Paul Lietz, 37, and Manuel Rangel, 50, with sexual assault in separate, independent cases involving patients. Lietz practiced in the Mueller area, while Rangel worked on Medical Parkway; investigators believe there may be additional victims in both instances. Authorities are urging anyone with information or potential victims to contact the APD Sexual Crimes Unit at 512-974-5095.



Austin police are urging potential victims to come forward following the arrests of two physical therapists accused of sexually assaulting patients in separate incidents.

Austin physical therapists arrested

Authorities identified the suspects as Paul Lietz, 37, and Manuel Rangel, 50. Both men face charges of sexual assault.

Lietz was employed as a physical therapist in the city’s Mueller area, while Rangel worked in the Medical Parkway area. Investigators noted that while the cases are independent, they share similar allegations of sexual assault against patients.

Because the investigations remain open and active, officials said they cannot disclose specific details regarding the incidents at this time.

What you can do:

Detectives are asking anyone who believes they may have been a victim of either suspect to contact the Austin Police Department’s Sexual Crimes Unit at 512-974-5095 or by email at Sex.Crimes@austintexas.gov.

Police emphasized that cooperating with the investigation is voluntary.

The department’s Victim Services Unit is available to provide support to those affected, regardless of whether they choose to participate in the legal process. Individuals seeking support can contact Victim Services at 512-974-5037.