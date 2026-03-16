Austin police urge patients to come forward after two physical therapists arrested for sexual assault
AUSTIN - Austin police are urging potential victims to come forward following the arrests of two physical therapists accused of sexually assaulting patients in separate incidents.
Austin physical therapists arrested
Authorities identified the suspects as Paul Lietz, 37, and Manuel Rangel, 50. Both men face charges of sexual assault.
Lietz was employed as a physical therapist in the city’s Mueller area, while Rangel worked in the Medical Parkway area. Investigators noted that while the cases are independent, they share similar allegations of sexual assault against patients.
Because the investigations remain open and active, officials said they cannot disclose specific details regarding the incidents at this time.
What you can do:
Detectives are asking anyone who believes they may have been a victim of either suspect to contact the Austin Police Department’s Sexual Crimes Unit at 512-974-5095 or by email at Sex.Crimes@austintexas.gov.
Police emphasized that cooperating with the investigation is voluntary.
The department’s Victim Services Unit is available to provide support to those affected, regardless of whether they choose to participate in the legal process. Individuals seeking support can contact Victim Services at 512-974-5037.
The Source: Information in this article is from the Austin Police Department.