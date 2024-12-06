Highway racing causes crash that injures 6 people; 1 suspect arrested, 1 at large

The Brief Man arrested in connection to March 2024 crash that injured 6 people Police say crash was due to two drivers racing on I-35 Police continue to look for the second suspect



The Austin Police Department has arrested one of the suspects accused of racing on I-35 in March 2024 and causing a crash that injured 6 people.

Police continue to look for a second suspect.

The crash happened on March 24 at around 2:50 a.m. in the 4600 block of I-35 northbound.

APD says that a red Hyundai was stalled out when a black F-150 came to a stop behind the Hyundai. Moments later, a Dodge vehicle hit the rear of the F-150 causing it to flip onto the Hyundai.

After an investigation, it was discovered that a white Tesla and a blue Dodge were racing since north I-35 and 12th Street which led to the crash.

The driver of the Tesla assisted the driver of the Doge and both fled the scene in the Tesla.

Six people were injured, some seriously.

Police identified the drivers who were racing as Andy Saldana Rocha and Jose Huerta.

Huerta is in custody and is facing:

Five counts of Racing on Highway Involving Bodily Injury

One count of Racing on Highway Involving Serious Bodily Injury.

Rocha is still on the loose and is facing:

Five counts of Accident Involving Bodily Injury

One count of Accident Involving Serious Bodily Injury

Five counts of Racing on Highway Involving Bodily Injury

One count of Racing on Highway Involving Serious Bodily Injury

In the State of Texas, any person who participates in "Racing on a Highway" can be charged for the offense whether they are involved in the collision or not under Texas Transportation Code, SEC 545.420.

Anyone with any information may submit a tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477.

A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.