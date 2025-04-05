Expand / Collapse search

Round Rock police search for missing man

Published  April 5, 2025 6:03pm CDT
Round Rock
Brayan Ivan Valle Raymundo

    • Round Rock police are searching for 34-year-old Brayan Ivan Valle Raymundo.
    • Raymundo was last seen leaving his apartment on Bowman Road on March 31.
    • Anyone with information is asked to call the Round Rock Police Department.

ROUND ROCK, Texas - Round Rock police are asking for the public's help locating a missing 34-year-old man.

Brayan Ivan Valle Raymundo was last seen on March 31 leaving his Bowman Road apartment around 1 p.m.

Police said he has not returned to his home or to work since.

Raymundo is described as being 5 feet 6 inches tall and 180 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a black hoodie with lime green letters and blue jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Bernie Villegas at 512-671-2709 or bvillegas@roundrocktexas.gov.

The Source: Information in this article comes from the Round Rock Police Department.

