Round Rock police search for missing man

The Brief Round Rock police are searching for 34-year-old Brayan Ivan Valle Raymundo. Raymundo was last seen leaving his apartment on Bowman Road on March 31. Anyone with information is asked to call the Round Rock Police Department.



What we know:

Brayan Ivan Valle Raymundo was last seen on March 31 leaving his Bowman Road apartment around 1 p.m.

Police said he has not returned to his home or to work since.

Raymundo is described as being 5 feet 6 inches tall and 180 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a black hoodie with lime green letters and blue jeans.

What we don't know:

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Bernie Villegas at 512-671-2709 or bvillegas@roundrocktexas.gov.