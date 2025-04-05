Round Rock police search for missing man
ROUND ROCK, Texas - Round Rock police are asking for the public's help locating a missing 34-year-old man.
What we know:
Brayan Ivan Valle Raymundo was last seen on March 31 leaving his Bowman Road apartment around 1 p.m.
Police said he has not returned to his home or to work since.
Raymundo is described as being 5 feet 6 inches tall and 180 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.
He was last seen wearing a black hoodie with lime green letters and blue jeans.
What we don't know:
Raymundo has not been seen at home or work since March 31.
What you can do:
Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Bernie Villegas at 512-671-2709 or bvillegas@roundrocktexas.gov.
The Source: Information in this article comes from the Round Rock Police Department.