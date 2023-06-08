Texans urged to stay hydrated as summer approaches

Temperatures in Central Texas will reach triple digits next week, and Austin-Travis County EMS commander Nick Baker said, while outdoors, the heat can sneak up on you.

"People need to remember that they need to be spending a little bit of time outside and then going inside and cooling off," Baker said.

And, if you are outside during peak temperatures, limit yourself.

"When people are outside participating in activities, they need to make sure that they have plenty of shade available to them if they can wear a hat or something," said Baker.

During the summer months, EMS responds to a lot of heat-related injuries. Baker says it is important to stay hydrated.

"They need to be at least 2 to 4 ounces of water an hour at the very minimum. But they need to be drinking more than that, if possible," said Baker.

Some signs of heat exhaustion include heavy sweating, weakness, nausea or vomiting.

EMS says if you see someone with these symptoms, move them, cool them, and call 9-1-1.

"They need to be able to use some cold compresses or some cool towels or something. And they also need to make sure that they're sipping fluids," said Baker.

According to the National Safety Council, Texas leads all states with hot car deaths.

Baker says before getting out of the car, always check the back seat.

"What people need to remember when they start thinking about heat, and they start thinking about vehicles is that your vehicle will actually warm up 19 degrees in 10 minutes," said Baker.