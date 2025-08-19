Austin weather: Spotty storms approach Central Texas

Tuesday, August 19, will be the hottest day of the week with a shift in the weather pattern happening in Texas as an upper low and front arrive.

Tuesday will be hot and steamy, but look out for spotty storms by late afternoon and early evening.

Most of the rain will happen from Austin to La Grange with heavy rain and lightning being the main concerns.

Rain chances will continue to increase for the rest of the week along with some minor heat relief.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

What you can do:

Track your local forecast for the Austin area quickly with the free FOX 7 WAPP. The design gives you radar, hourly, and 7-day weather information just by scrolling. Our weather alerts will warn you early and help you stay safe during storms.