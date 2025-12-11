Austin road rage suspect identified, charged with criminal mischief: affidavit

The Brief Police have identified the suspect in a road rage incident The incident was caught on camera on the Capital of Texas Highway Suspect has been charged with criminal mischief but is not in custody



The suspect in a violent road rage incident on the Capital of Texas Highway has been identified and charged, according to court paperwork.

The altercation was caught on camera.

What we know:

34-year-old Ian Kevin Brinkmeyer has been charged with criminal mischief, a Class B misdemeanor, in connection with the Dec. 5 incident.

At around 2 p.m. that day, officers responded to a call for service on Capital of Texas Highway, where they spoke with Brinkmeyer and another man.

The affidavit says Brinkmeyer "engaged in a road rage" with the other man while traveling north on Capital of Texas Highway. Brinkmeyer drove around the other man, changed lanes in front of him and cut him off before stopping his car.

Brinkmeyer then allegedly got out of his vehicle holding a "steel knife sharpening rod", walked over to the other man's car and struck the driver's side door window with the rod, shattering the entire window.

The affidavit says Brinkmeyer then quickly walked back to his car and drove off.

The entire incident was caught on video by other drivers and posted on social media.

The affidavit says that the repairs to the shattered window cost about $480, making this a case of criminal mischief with a value between $100 and $750.

What's next:

A warrant has been issued for Brinkmeyer's arrest. As of 12 p.m. Dec. 11, he is not in custody.