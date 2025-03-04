Austinites can now be matched with driverless cars through Uber

The Brief Austin rideshare users can now be matched with a driverless vehicle on the Uber app Waymo is operating dozens of vehicles within a 37-mile area in Austin Advocates believe this is a "game changer" for the city of Austin



Austin rideshare users can now be matched with a driverless vehicle on the Uber app.

This is a ride being considered ‘game-changing’ and it’s now available in the city of Austin.

Driverless vehicles in Austin

What they're saying:

"It's tech-friendly, it's young, it's got lots of tourists and travelers and big events, so the consumer demand is there. We've also got really friendly local and state governments that are welcoming to innovation," Uber Mobility Senior Vice President Andrew MacDonald said.

Waymo is operating dozens of vehicles within a 37-mile area in Austin. If you’re set on riding in an autonomous vehicle and want to increase your chances, go to your Uber app settings, under ride preferences, and opt in to autonomous rides.

"The first time you get in, it's like this magical experience that sort of blows your mind. There's no driver in the front seat, but then quickly you realize how sort of normal the experience is, how calm the driving is, you settle in, and it becomes part of your daily life," MacDonald said.

MacDonald assures it’s safe.

"I think people will be really amazed by the safety benefits," MacDonald said.

Through September 2024, Waymo reports driving 33 million miles without a human driver in four different cities, including Austin. The company claims they are safer than human drivers.

What's next:

Uber said they plan to expand the AV option to other parts of Austin and the next city this will be available in is Atlanta.

Why you should care:

Uber said if you ever need help in one of the driverless vehicles, you can push a button in the car or through the Uber app and get support on the spot.

You can also opt out of the driverless option and just get a normal Uber ride.

Local perspective:

Texas football star Arch Manning said autonomous vehicles are the way to go.

"Dad, what do you think the name of this driver is?" Arch Manning’s dad, Cooper Manning, said.

"I don’t see a driver," Manning’s grandfather, Archie said.

"I’ve just been a couple of blocks, but it drives a lot better than Arch did last night coming from the airport," Archie said.