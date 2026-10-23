Austin’s top dog and cat names for 2026 have been revealed

The Brief Rover.com dug through their database and found the top dog and cat names used by pet parents in Austin. Luna topped Austin’s lists for both cats and dogs. Rumi was the top dog name in the U.S., while Chicken Nugget was the top cat name in the nation.



Pet names can be just as unique as the four-legged friends we take into our homes.

The team at Rover.com dug through their database to find the top dog and cat names being used across the country and in Austin.

Luna topped the list for both cats and dogs in Austin.

Atmosphere during weekend two, day three of the 2026 Austin City Limits Music Festival at Zilker Park on October 11, 2026 in Austin, Texas. (Rick Kern / Getty Images)

Top dog names for Austin

Luna Charlie Daisy Bella Max

Top cat names for Austin

Luna Cleo Leo Charlie Milo

Nationally, Rumi was the top dog name while Chicken Nugget was the top name for cats in the country.

How many dogs and cats are in Austin homes?

By the numbers:

According to Austin Pets Alive, there are more than 250,000 pet dogs living in Austin.

The same research found about 243,000 pet cats in Austin homes.