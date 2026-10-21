Austin man's accounts had more than 500 files of child sex abuse material: APD

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The Brief Austin man facing two felonies related to hundreds of files of child sexual abuse material identified across multiple accounts associated with him Avery Fontana was arrested on Oct 20 at his apartment in Austin APD says that he attempted to microwave his electronic devices, resulting in an additional tampering charge



An Austin man is facing multiple felonies after law enforcement identified hundreds of files of child sexual abuse material (CSAM) across multiple accounts associated with him, says the Austin Police Department.

26-year-old Avery Joseph Fontana has been charged with first-degree felony posssesion of child pornography, third-degree felony tampering with evidence, and resisting arrest/search/transport, a Class A misdemeanor.

What they're saying:

In late September, the FBI referred information to APD's Child Exploitation Unit about suspected CSAM associated with Fontana.

Detectives identified more than 500 files of CSAM across accounts associated with him and linked him to CSAM videos being distributed through Instagram, says APD.

On Oct. 20, an arrest warrant charging him with possession of child pornography was obtained, and US Marshals tried to arrest him at his home.

APD says after officers made contact, Fontana barricaded himself inside his apartment and attempted to destroy some of his electronics by microwaving them. However, officers were able to intervene to prevent further damage and a potential fire.

This led to the tampering charge.

A residential search warrant uncovered more electronic devices and other items for further examination.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Dig deeper:

These are Fontana's first felony charges in Travis County.

Court records show that he had four previous misdemeanors: a dismissed DWI in 2023, another DWI in 2025 that he cleared probation for, a terroristic threat charge that was dismissed in 2024 and an active criminal mischief charge from March.

He has a pre-trial appearance for the criminal mischief charge set for Nov. 5.

Fontana is still in the Travis County jail as of Oct. 21. Bond has been set at $50,000 for the possession charge.