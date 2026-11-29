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The Brief A bicyclist was killed and a driver was arrested after a suspected drunken driving crash late Saturday night in North Austin. Police say the driver had three children inside the vehicle and was arrested for driving under the influence and failure to render aid. Authorities have not yet released the names of those involved or confirmed if anyone inside the car was injured.



A bicyclist was killed and a driver was arrested after a suspected drunken driving crash late Saturday night in North Austin that happened with three children inside the vehicle, police said.

Fatal North Austin crash

What we know:

According to the Austin Police Department, the crash happened late Saturday on North Lamar Boulevard near the intersection with West Rundberg Lane.

Emergency responders pronounced the bicyclist dead at the scene, police said.

Investigators determined that the driver had been drinking and had three children inside the car at the time of the fatal crash. The driver was arrested on charges of driving under the influence and failure to render aid.

What we don't know:

Police did not immediately release the identities of the driver or the bicyclist, nor did they specify the ages of the children or whether anyone inside the vehicle was injured.