Bicyclist killed in North Austin, suspected drunken driver arrested with three children in car
AUSTIN - A bicyclist was killed and a driver was arrested after a suspected drunken driving crash late Saturday night in North Austin that happened with three children inside the vehicle, police said.
Fatal North Austin crash
What we know:
According to the Austin Police Department, the crash happened late Saturday on North Lamar Boulevard near the intersection with West Rundberg Lane.
Emergency responders pronounced the bicyclist dead at the scene, police said.
Investigators determined that the driver had been drinking and had three children inside the car at the time of the fatal crash. The driver was arrested on charges of driving under the influence and failure to render aid.
What we don't know:
Police did not immediately release the identities of the driver or the bicyclist, nor did they specify the ages of the children or whether anyone inside the vehicle was injured.
The Source: Information in this article is from the Austin Police Department.