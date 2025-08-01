Bastrop man electrocuted in Elgin: police

The Brief A Bastrop man was electrocuted in Elgin Police said it happened at 301 E. 1st Street around 1:20 a.m. on August 1 Based on the circumstances, and the tools found near the man, it is believed he was trying to steal copper wire



What we know:

Police said on August 1, around 1:20 a.m., officers responded to 301 E. 1st Street after a caller said someone had possibly been electrocuted.

When officers arrived, they found a dead man on top of an electrical transformer platform. The man was later identified as 47-year-old Gary Ferguson, of Bastrop.

Police said based on the circumstances, and the type of tools found nearby the man, it is believed the man was trying to steal copper wire.

Anyone with additional information regarding this incident is asked to contact Sgt. Cameron Jonse at 512-285-5757 or cameron.jonse@elgintexas.gov.