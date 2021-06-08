Bat found dead in Cedar Park tests positive for rabies

A bat found dead in Cedar Park has tested positive for rabies, says the Cedar Park Police Department.

The bat was found in the Lynwood Trail/Brushy Creek Road area and impounded by Cedar Park Animal Control. It was later transported to the Texas Department of State Health Services where it tested positive for rabies on June 5.

Cedar Park police say that at this time, there is no known direct human or animal contact with the bat and it is unclear how long the bat was in the area before it was found.

Cedar Park police are reminding residents to not touch stray or unknown animals or wildlife and to make sure pets are up to date on their rabies vaccines.

According to the CDC, the rabies virus infects the central nervous system and without appropriate medical care after potential exposure, the virus can cause disease in the brain, ultimately resulting in death.

In the United States, the CDC says that rabies is mostly found in wild animals like bats, raccoons, skunks, and foxes. However, in many other countries dogs still carry rabies, and most rabies deaths in people around the world are caused by dog bites.

The first symptoms of rabies may be very similar to those of the flu including general weakness or discomfort, fever, or headache. These symptoms may last for days, says the CDC. There may be also discomfort or a prickling or itching sensation at the site of the bite, progressing within days to acute symptoms of cerebral dysfunction, anxiety, confusion, and agitation.

Cedar Park police are also reminding residents to contact Animal Control immediately if they believe they, their pets, or anything they know has come into contact with a potentially rabid animal, dead or alive.

Anyone needing information on rabies and prevention can contact Cedar Park Animal Control Unit at 512-260-4622 or the Texas Department of State Health Services Zoonosis Control Program at 254-778-6744 if you have any questions.