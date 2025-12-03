Austin man sentenced to 60 years for drug-related charges

article

The Brief An Austin man was sentenced to 60 years in prison for delivery of fentanyl and possession with intent to deliver heroin The man was one of the largest suppliers of fentanyl to drug dealers in Hays County



An Austin man was sentenced to 60 years in prison for delivery of fentanyl and possession with intent to deliver heroin.

Officials said the man was one of the largest suppliers of fentanyl to drug dealers in Hays County.

What we know:

According to the Hays County District Attorney's Office, 21-year-old Izaac Elmore-Carson, of Austin, pleaded guilty to delivery of fentanyl and possession with intent to deliver heroin in September.

During the sentencing hearing, evidence was presented stating Elmore-Carson was one of the largest suppliers of fentanyl to drug dealers in Hays County. He was also involved in extensive drug dealing within the county, as well as dealing with firearms and illegal firearm switches.

Elmore-Carson was sentenced to 40 years in prison for delivery of fentanyl and 20 years in prison for possession with intent to deliver heroin.

What they're saying:

Assistant Criminal District Attorney Miranda Ebersole released this statement after the sentencing:

"Fentanyl remains a problem in our community and is of high priority to this office. Local law enforcement noted the decline of fentanyl’s availability within our community after this defendant’s arrest. We will continue to support the efforts of law enforcement to stem the flow of this dangerous drug into the hands of our youth."