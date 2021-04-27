Biden address to Congress: President says US ‘turning peril into possibility’

President Joe Biden took to the dais of the House for his first address to a joint session of Congress on Wednesday, pitching an $1.8 trillion investment in children, families and education that would fundamentally transform the role government plays in American life, while also calling on lawmakers to negotiate Medicare prescription drug costs.

Biden touted his administration’s successful efforts in facilitating COVID-19 vaccinations for 200 million people within his first 100 days in the White House. He had originally set a goal for 100 million vaccinations by his first 100 days.

This year’s address had a historic look: For the first time, a female vice president, Kamala Harris, was seated behind the chief executive. And she was next to another woman, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, both clad in pastel.

The first ovation came as Biden greeted, "madam vice president."

The entire House setting was unlike that for any of Biden’s predecessors, with members of Congress spread out, a sole Supreme Court justice in attendance and many Republicans citing "scheduling conflicts" to stay away. There was no need for a "designated survivor," with so many Cabinet members not there, and the chamber was so sparsely populated that individual claps could be heard echoing off the walls.

Biden said that he inherited the White House amid "the worst pandemic in a century. The worst economic crisis since the Great Depression. The worst attack on our democracy since the Civil War."

"Now — after just 100 days — I can report to the nation: America is on the move again. Turning peril into possibility. Crisis into opportunity. Setback into strength," Biden added.

The president addressed Congress at 9 p.m. ET inside the House chamber. The speech was being broadcast live on television and streamed in its entirety on NewsNOW from FOX.

$1 trillion American Families Plan unveiled

The highlight of the speech is Biden’s American Families Plan, which was unveiled in Wednesday’s address.

The $1 trillion-plus package is part of an ambitious next phase of Biden’s massive infrastructure investment program which is focused on so-called human infrastructure including child care, health care, education and other core aspects of the household architecture that undergird everyday life for countless Americans.

The American Families Plan comes after Biden’s announcement in March of his American Jobs Plan, a $2.3 trillion infrastructure investment to be funded by a corporate tax hike.

Together they add up a whopping $4 trillion effort to fulfill his campaign vow to Build Back Better.

The American Families Plan would be paid for by hiking taxes on the wealthiest 1% of Americans, in keeping with the president’s vow not to raise taxes on those making less than $400,000 a year.

Biden infrastructure plan

Biden has compared his proposed transformation on infrastructure to the space race.

"It’s not a plan that tinkers around the edges," Biden said when he first unveiled his American Jobs Plan in March at a carpenters union training center in Pittsburgh.

"It’s a once-in-a-generation investment in America unlike anything we’ve seen or done since we built the interstate highway system and the space race decades ago. In fact, it’s the largest American jobs investment since World War II. It will create millions of jobs, good-paying jobs," he added.

The plan includes a shift from fossil fuels in order to combat the perils of climate change. It also kickstarts an effort to compete with the technology and public investments made by China, the world’s second-largest economy which is fast gaining on the United States’ dominant position.

The largest chunk of the proposal includes $621 billion for roads, bridges, public transit, electric vehicle charging stations and other transportation infrastructure.

An additional $111 billion would go to replace lead water pipes and upgrade sewers. Broadband internet would blanket the country for $100 billion. Separately, $100 billion would upgrade the power grid to deliver clean electricity. Homes would get retrofitted, schools modernized, workers trained and hospitals renovated under the plan, which also seeks to strengthen U.S. manufacturing.

The new construction could keep the economy running hot, coming on the heels of Biden’s $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package. Economists already estimate it could push growth above 6% this year.

Biden hopes to pass an infrastructure plan by summer, which could mean relying solely on the slim Democratic majorities in the House and the Senate.

Free preschool, higher wages, tax credits for low-income families

Biden called for free preschool for all three- and four-year-old children, a $200 billion investment to be rolled out as part of his sweeping American Families Plan.

The administration said the historic investment would benefit 5 million children and save the average family $13,000. It calls for providing federal funds to help the states offer preschool, with teachers and other employees earning $15 an hour.

"These investments will give American children a head start and pave the way for the best-educated generation in U.S. history," the administration said.

Ahead of Wednesday's speech, lawmakers pushed to make sure key priorities were included.

A group of leading centrist and progressive Democrats met late Tuesday with the White House to discuss its priority of making permanent the Child Tax Credit, which was increased to as much as $300 a month as part of a COVID-19 relief package. Right now, that benefit expires in 2022 and Biden has suggested extending it to 2025.

"We’re hopeful," said Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, the chairman of the Banking Committee and advocate for a permanent child tax credit. "We want it to be permanent because it’s so important for so many people’s lives."

Biden has pushed to establish a $15 hourly minimum wage nationwide for all workers, making it a part of his COVID-19 relief package. But the Senate parliamentarian said the wage hike did not follow the budgetary rules that allowed the $1.9 trillion plan to pass with a simple majority, so it was not included in the bill that became law in March.

But on Tuesday, Biden signed an executive order to increase the minimum wage to $15 an hour for federal contractors, giving a pay bump to hundreds of thousands of workers.

The action means that federal workers who currently earn the minimum of $10.95 an hour would receive a 37% pay hike, though the increase would be rolled out gradually, according to the terms of the order.

The order follows one from former President Barack Obama, signed in 2014, which raised the minimum wage for federal contractors to $10.10 per hour.

Health care and extended coverage under Affordable Care Act

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi appears to have secured one top priority for Democrats, lowering the cost of buying health insurance under the Affordable Care Act.

Biden's plan is expected to extend the enhanced health insurance subsidies that had been approved as part of COVID-19 relief, rather than allowing them to expire in 2022, according to a Democratic aide granted anonymity to discuss private conversations.

On March 23, Biden announced that his administration would extend the deadline for Americans to sign up for health care to Aug. 15 in celebration of the 11th anniversary since the Affordable Care Act became law.

Biden's speech to Congress also called on lawmakers to lower prescription drug costs by acting this year to empower Medicare to negotiate prices. Medicare’s prescription drug benefit is delivered through private insurers, and the program is currently barred by law from negotiating prices directly with pharmaceutical companies.

As a candidate, Biden promised to change that, but he has yet to submit legislation to Congress. A White House official said the president remains committed to working for reduced prescription drug prices.

Pelosi is moving ahead with her plan to use expected savings from lower spending on drugs to expand Medicare benefits, capping prescription drug bills for seniors. But Republicans are solidly opposed to Medicare negotiations, and some Senate Democrats have qualms. It’s unclear if Pelosi’s approach can get through the Senate.

Biden to pitch bipartisanship amid Republican pushback

While Biden is determined to reach out for bipartisanship, Republicans in Congress have largely panned his proposals as big government spending and vowed to oppose them.

Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell called Biden's administration the "bait and switch" presidency for talking up bipartisanship but then leaving Republicans behind to negotiate legislation only with Democrats.

"President Biden ran as a moderate but I’m hard pressed to think of anything at all that he’s done so far that would indicate some degree of moderation," McConnell said Tuesday.

Republican leaders have also said they are unwilling to undo the 2017 tax law, their signature achievement of the Trump presidency, to pay for what they view as big spending by Democrats.

No Republicans voted for Biden's coronavirus rescue plan, which was signed into law last month. Last week, Republican senators proposed an alternative infrastructure plan focused on more traditional highway and bridge investments that would be one-fourth the cost, paid for by tolls and other user fees.

This story was reported from Los Angeles. Kelly Hayes and The Associated Press contributed.