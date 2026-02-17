Hays County early voting locations, hours for March primary
HAYS COUNTY, Texas - Early voting is underway for the March 2026 primary.
On the ballot this March are the Democratic and Republican primaries for major state and national positions, including Texas Senate, Governor, Lieutenant Governor, and Attorney General, as well as local offices and propositions for each party.
Hays County Early Voting Hours
- Tuesday, Feb. 17 to Friday, Feb. 20 - 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Saturday, Feb 21 - 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Sunday, Feb. 22 - noon to 6 p.m.
- Monday, Feb. 23 to Friday, Feb. 27 - 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Hays County Early Voting Locations
You can vote at any polling place in Hays County.
San Marcos
- Broadway Polling Location - 401 Broadway St #A
- Hays County Elections Office - 120 Stagecoach Trail
- LBJ Student Center at Texas State - 301 Student Center Dr/601 University Dr
Buda
- Buda City Hall and Library - 405 East Loop Street, Bldg 100
- Sunfield Station - 2610 Main St, #100
Kyle
- Hays CISD Academic Support Center - 21003 I-35 Frontage Road
- Kyle City Hall - 100 West Center St
- Hays CISD Transportation main office - 2385 High Rd, Uhland
- Hays County Transportation Dept (Yarrington) - 2171 Yarrington Rd
Dripping Springs/Austin
- Patriots' Hall of Dripping Springs - 231 Patriots' Hall Blvd
- Hays County Pct 4 office - 195 Roger Hanks Pkwy
Wimberley
- Texan Academy at Scudder - 400 Green Acres Dr
- Wimberley Community Center - 14068 RR 12
Hays County Sample Ballot
Click here for the Democratic Sample Ballot.
Click here for the Republican Sample Ballot.
Do I need an ID to vote in Texas?
In order to vote in person during early voting or on election day, Texas voters will be asked to present an acceptable form of photo ID. Here is a list of the acceptable forms of photo ID:
- Texas Driver License issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS)
- Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS
- Texas Personal Identification Card issued by DPS
- Texas Handgun License issued by DPS
- United States Military Identification Card containing the person’s photograph
- United States Citizenship Certificate containing the person’s photograph
- United States Passport (book or card)
Here is a list of the supporting forms of ID that can be presented if the voter does not possess an acceptable form of photo identification and cannot reasonably obtain one:
- Copy or original of a government document that shows the voter’s name and address, including the voter’s voter registration certificate
- Copy of or original current utility bill
- Copy of or original bank statement
- Copy of or original government check
- Copy of or original paycheck
- Copy of or original of (a) a certified domestic (from a U.S. state or territory) birth certificate or (b) a document confirming birth admissible in a court of law which establishes the voter’s identity (which may include a foreign birth document)
For more information on acceptable forms of ID and what you can do if you do not have one, click here.
The Source: Information in this report comes from the Hays County Elections Office