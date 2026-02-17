Hays County early voting locations, hours for March primary

The Brief Early voting is underway in Hays County Early voting runs from Feb. 17-27 Election Day is March 3



Early voting is underway for the March 2026 primary.

On the ballot this March are the Democratic and Republican primaries for major state and national positions, including Texas Senate, Governor, Lieutenant Governor, and Attorney General, as well as local offices and propositions for each party.

Hays County Early Voting Hours

Tuesday, Feb. 17 to Friday, Feb. 20 - 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday, Feb 21 - 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 22 - noon to 6 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 23 to Friday, Feb. 27 - 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Hays County Early Voting Locations

You can vote at any polling place in Hays County.

San Marcos

Broadway Polling Location - 401 Broadway St #A

Hays County Elections Office - 120 Stagecoach Trail

LBJ Student Center at Texas State - 301 Student Center Dr/601 University Dr

Buda

Buda City Hall and Library - 405 East Loop Street, Bldg 100

Sunfield Station - 2610 Main St, #100

Kyle

Hays CISD Academic Support Center - 21003 I-35 Frontage Road

Kyle City Hall - 100 West Center St

Hays CISD Transportation main office - 2385 High Rd, Uhland

Hays County Transportation Dept (Yarrington) - 2171 Yarrington Rd

Dripping Springs/Austin

Patriots' Hall of Dripping Springs - 231 Patriots' Hall Blvd

Hays County Pct 4 office - 195 Roger Hanks Pkwy

Wimberley

Texan Academy at Scudder - 400 Green Acres Dr

Wimberley Community Center - 14068 RR 12

Hays County Sample Ballot

Click here for the Democratic Sample Ballot.

Click here for the Republican Sample Ballot.

Do I need an ID to vote in Texas?

In order to vote in person during early voting or on election day, Texas voters will be asked to present an acceptable form of photo ID. Here is a list of the acceptable forms of photo ID:

Texas Driver License issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS)

Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS

Texas Personal Identification Card issued by DPS

Texas Handgun License issued by DPS

United States Military Identification Card containing the person’s photograph

United States Citizenship Certificate containing the person’s photograph

United States Passport (book or card)

Here is a list of the supporting forms of ID that can be presented if the voter does not possess an acceptable form of photo identification and cannot reasonably obtain one:

Copy or original of a government document that shows the voter’s name and address, including the voter’s voter registration certificate

Copy of or original current utility bill

Copy of or original bank statement

Copy of or original government check

Copy of or original paycheck

Copy of or original of (a) a certified domestic (from a U.S. state or territory) birth certificate or (b) a document confirming birth admissible in a court of law which establishes the voter’s identity (which may include a foreign birth document)

For more information on acceptable forms of ID and what you can do if you do not have one, click here.