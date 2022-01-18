Body parts of missing woman found inside bags within Detroit house; boyfriend arrested

The human remains of a woman who went missing last week has been discovered inside a house on Detroit's west side Tuesday.

Detroit police have arrested the boyfriend of Latima Warren, whose body parts were found in bags inside the residence near Tireman and Vaughan. Warren has been missing since Dec. 28.

DPD said Warren was shot and killed. Also inside the home was a child unharmed. Warren and her boyfriend shared children together.

Her family described her as a loving mother and her grandmother was the one who identified the body for Detroit police.

Warren's grandmother told FOX 2 her body parts were found in bags throughout the house there.

