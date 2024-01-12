The Buffalo Bills will pay you to clear snow before Sunday's game

If you’re in the Buffalo area and need some cash, the Buffalo Bills have a job for you – as long as you don’t mind putting your back into it.

With 6 to 12 inches of snow in the forecast for Orchard Park this weekend, the Bills need extra hands to help clear Highmark Stadium before the Wild Card playoff game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The team put out the call Friday afternoon, asking anyone over the age of 18 to show up at 10 p.m. Saturday night, armed with hats, coats, gloves, and, yes, shovels – though they say shovels will also be provided if you don’t have one.

"Shovelers can shovel snow throughout the night on Saturday into Sunday morning if needed," the announcement explained. "The rate of pay is $20 per hour. Complimentary food and breaks will be provided throughout the shifts in a comfortable warm area."

What is the game forecast in Buffalo?

Sunday will be a cool, blustery day in Western New York. Highs will be in the upper 20s as snow continues to fall, and the wind could approach 20 mph – further freezing fans and potentially icing out the passing game.

"The wind may move the ball a little bit," Bills quarterback Josh Allen said after Wednesday’s practice. "Typically, it’s going to be, with weather like this, a game that both teams are going to run the ball, and it’s going to be very possession-limited, so we got to make these possessions count."

Heavy snowfall is likely to continue after the game and on Monday. Snowfall totals could approach 2 feet along the lake shore.

Despite the wintry weather, the game is not expected to face the coldest conditions from an arctic blast. Those honors belong to Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, where the mercury could be in the single digits at kickoff but feel like it is well below zero.

