$602K in meth seized at Laredo Colombia-Solidarity Bridge

The Brief CBP officers seized over $602,000 worth of methamphetamine hidden in a vehicle at the Colombia-Solidarity Bridge in Laredo. The 65-pound haul was discovered in 58 packages after a secondary inspection of a 2017 Nissan Sentra driven by a Mexican citizen. The driver was arrested, and the case is currently under investigation by Homeland Security Investigations special agents.



U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Laredo Port of Entry seized more than $602,000 worth of methamphetamine earlier this month at the Colombia-Solidarity Bridge.

65 pounds of meth seized

What we know:

The seizure occurred Sunday, Feb. 8, 2026, when a 45-year-old Mexican citizen driving a 2017 Nissan Sentra was referred for secondary inspection, according to CBP.

The packages containing 65 pounds of methamphetamine seized by CBP officers at Laredo Port of Entry. | Courtesy: U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

CBP says after a canine inspection and a non-intrusive imaging system examination, officers discovered 58 packages containing a total of 65 pounds of alleged methamphetamine concealed within the vehicle. The drugs have an estimated street value of more than $602,000 and could represent more than 100,000 potentially lethal doses.

The narcotics and vehicle were both seized and the driver was arrested.

Port Director commends Laredo bust

What they're saying:

"This methamphetamine seizure at the Colombia-Solidarity Bridge demonstrates the keen instincts and outstanding targeting abilities of our officers," Alberto Flores, port director for the Laredo Port of Entry, said in a statement. "Their commitment and alertness remain essential in preventing dangerous drugs from reaching our communities."

Homeland Security investigates

What's next:

Homeland Security Investigations special agents are investigating the case.