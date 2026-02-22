Expand / Collapse search

$602K in meth seized at Laredo Colombia-Solidarity Bridge

By
Published  February 22, 2026 12:16pm CST
U.S. Border Security
FOX 7 Austin
article

The Brief

    • CBP officers seized over $602,000 worth of methamphetamine hidden in a vehicle at the Colombia-Solidarity Bridge in Laredo.
    • The 65-pound haul was discovered in 58 packages after a secondary inspection of a 2017 Nissan Sentra driven by a Mexican citizen.
    • The driver was arrested, and the case is currently under investigation by Homeland Security Investigations special agents.

LAREDO, Texas - U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Laredo Port of Entry seized more than $602,000 worth of methamphetamine earlier this month at the Colombia-Solidarity Bridge.

65 pounds of meth seized

What we know:

The seizure occurred Sunday, Feb. 8, 2026, when a 45-year-old Mexican citizen driving a 2017 Nissan Sentra was referred for secondary inspection, according to CBP.

The packages containing 65 pounds of methamphetamine seized by CBP officers at Laredo Port of Entry. | Courtesy: U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

CBP says after a canine inspection and a non-intrusive imaging system examination, officers discovered 58 packages containing a total of 65 pounds of alleged methamphetamine concealed within the vehicle. The drugs have an estimated street value of more than $602,000 and could represent more than 100,000 potentially lethal doses.

The narcotics and vehicle were both seized and the driver was arrested.

Port Director commends Laredo bust

What they're saying:

"This methamphetamine seizure at the Colombia-Solidarity Bridge demonstrates the keen instincts and outstanding targeting abilities of our officers," Alberto Flores, port director for the Laredo Port of Entry, said in a statement. "Their commitment and alertness remain essential in preventing dangerous drugs from reaching our communities."

Homeland Security investigates

What's next:

Homeland Security Investigations special agents are investigating the case.

The Source: Information in this article was provided by U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

U.S. Border SecurityU.S. Border WallImmigration