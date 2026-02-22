$602K in meth seized at Laredo Colombia-Solidarity Bridge
LAREDO, Texas - U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Laredo Port of Entry seized more than $602,000 worth of methamphetamine earlier this month at the Colombia-Solidarity Bridge.
65 pounds of meth seized
What we know:
The seizure occurred Sunday, Feb. 8, 2026, when a 45-year-old Mexican citizen driving a 2017 Nissan Sentra was referred for secondary inspection, according to CBP.
The packages containing 65 pounds of methamphetamine seized by CBP officers at Laredo Port of Entry. | Courtesy: U.S. Customs and Border Protection.
CBP says after a canine inspection and a non-intrusive imaging system examination, officers discovered 58 packages containing a total of 65 pounds of alleged methamphetamine concealed within the vehicle. The drugs have an estimated street value of more than $602,000 and could represent more than 100,000 potentially lethal doses.
The narcotics and vehicle were both seized and the driver was arrested.
Port Director commends Laredo bust
What they're saying:
"This methamphetamine seizure at the Colombia-Solidarity Bridge demonstrates the keen instincts and outstanding targeting abilities of our officers," Alberto Flores, port director for the Laredo Port of Entry, said in a statement. "Their commitment and alertness remain essential in preventing dangerous drugs from reaching our communities."
Homeland Security investigates
What's next:
Homeland Security Investigations special agents are investigating the case.
The Source: Information in this article was provided by U.S. Customs and Border Protection.