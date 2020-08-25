Burn ban extended for Travis County through September

The Travis County Commissioners Court has voted to issue a burn ban for the unincorporated areas of the county.

The county says the new order, which goes into effect Tuesday, extends the order that has been in place since late July. The newest order will expire on Wednesday, Sept. 23, unless the County Judge or County Fire Marshal take action beforehand.

“Even though we received some rain in August, it was not enough to improve the significantly dry conditions we’re experiencing,” said Travis County Chief Fire Marshal Tony Callaway. “While we could potentially receive some rainfall this week, a burn ban is still needed to ensure public safety.”

This ban on outdoor burning does not affect prescribed burns conducted under the supervision of a prescription burn manager. It also does not affect outdoor welding, cutting or grinding operations and outdoor hot works operations conducted in accordance with the guidelines established by the Travis County Fire Marshal’s Office.

The Travis County Fire Marshal says he urges caution when conducting outdoor grilling and barbecuing. Residents are recommended to have water nearby in case of a fire and to call 9-1-1 immediately if a fire gets out of control.

Anyone with questions about the burn ban can contact the Fire Marshal’s Office at 512-854-4621.

