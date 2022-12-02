Austin attorney found dead days after allegedly trying to kill his ex-girlfriend

An Austin attorney who was caught on camera allegedly pulling out a gun and trying to shoot his ex-girlfriend while she was at work has been found dead, officials say.

The Austin Police Department says that just before 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 30, it received a check welfare call in the 13500 block of Lyndhurst Street.

Gavin Rush (Austin Police Department)

Officers responded and found a deceased man, later identified as Gavin Rush. APD says the death is not considered suspicious, and the investigation is still ongoing.

Police say Rush's ex-girlfriend, a bartender, had been trying to leave their three-year relationship, which ended about a month and a half before the shooting.

He wanted to get back together, and when she refused, police say he sent several texts threatening to harm her and her new partner.

Police say when the woman stopped answering Rush's texts, finally telling him that she was at work, he appeared at the North Austin pub on Nov. 26.

When she said she would not speak with him, he pulled out a pistol, aimed at her chest, and fired, narrowly missing as two patrons, who knew the backstory, tackled him first, wrestling the firearm away.

They say he continued to shoot during the struggle and tried to kill himself.

Rush later bonded out of jail and Rush's firm provided a statement to FOX 7 Austin, saying, "Gavin Rush no longer works at the firm. We do not tolerate hatred or violence of any kind. Our thoughts are with the victims who experienced a significant trauma that day."