Texas student walkouts: Hays County judge speaks on demonstrations across Central Texas

The Brief There are new details on the man arrested for assault during a student walkout in Buda Hays County Judge Ruben Becerra is speaking out about the student demonstrations across Central Texas Hays CISD Superintendent Dr. Eric Wright implemented new changes to walkouts moving forward



There are new details about a man arrested following a viral video showing him fighting with teen girls during an ICE protest in Buda.

The backstory:

Buda police responded to a chaotic scene Monday afternoon after a fight erupted during a student walkout near Johnson High School.

The walkout was part of a series of student demonstrations across Central Texas protesting federal immigration enforcement policies.

Related article

"It is the tone of the nation and the state right now, and it's very unfortunate that people are bringing that here into our community, while students are practicing their American foundational rights, their constitutional capacity to peacefully protest, someone's actually challenging it and challenging it with aggression," said Hays County Judge, Ruben Becerra.

The confrontation turned physical, involving multiple people. Police say the man and teen girl reported minor injuries.

No arrests were made that day.

"I don't think it's ever okay for an adult to get violent with a child," said Ayaan Moledina, federal policy director of Students Engaged in Advancing Texas.

Chad Watts, 45

On Tuesday, Buda police arrested 45-year-old Chad Michael Watts, of Kyle. He was identified as the primary aggressor in the fight.

He’s facing two counts of assault causing bodily injury.

"If nothing had happened, it could have been one of those moments where the community gets upset, and you've created a new reason to protest. And so I'm just grateful that my government did the right thing," said Judge Becerra.

Dig deeper:

The incident has heightened concern from students and parents across Central Texas, raising questions about safety during future scheduled walkouts.

"I think there's a lot of fear, not just among students, but among their parents as well, who agree with them but are fearing for their children's safety, understandably," said Moledina.

Hays CISD Superintendent, Dr. Eric Wright, implemented new changes to walkouts moving forward.

The district says if a parent wishes to allow their child to participate in a protest, they’ll need to come to campus in person to sign their child out. Students not signed out by a parent will continue to receive unexcused absences and will be considered truant.

Related article

The district is also reinstating Saturday detention for those truant students.

"The classrooms aren't jails. And if someone wants to walk out and peacefully protest, you can tell them whatever you want all day long, but unless you're handcuffing them, they aren't free to roam about as long as your parents are involved and informed, and they're safe and not harming anyone else," said Becerra.

Buda police said the investigation is ongoing to determine if additional charges will be filed.