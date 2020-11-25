Cedar Park police out on roads focusing on violations during Thanksgiving holiday

Thanksgiving is traditionally one of the most hectic travel periods of the year and the Cedar Park Police Department is asking people to remain safety-minded as they drive.

Police say that despite traffic looking different this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, officers will still be out on the roads.

Police say that with lighter traffic there may be a temptation to speed or it may also give drivers and passengers a false sense of security so they don't wear seatbelts. They say this should not be the case and people should continue to drive the posted speed limit and wear seatbelts.

From Wednesday, November 25 through Saturday, November 28, Cedar Park officers will be looking for drivers who are speeding, violating intersection and seat belt laws, and driving distracted or impaired.

Drivers are encouraged to:

Plan ahead

Check for traffic updates prior to beginning a trip

Limit distractions and do NOT text and drive

Buckle up everyone in the vehicle - it's the law

Obey speed limits

Don't drive fatigued - allow plenty of time to reach your destination

Designate a sober driver or take advantage of the many safe ways to get home after consuming alcohol.

