CTRMA toll rates increase by 8 percent Jan. 1

Toll road fees will be going up in the Austin area this weekend.

The Central Texas Regional Mobility Authority says new rates are increasing about 8%. This impacts drivers who use US 183, US 290, SH 71, SH 45, and MoPac express toll lanes.

The increase is approximately four to 14 cents higher at each toll entry. The base rate on MoPac will also increase by five cents.

For example, the 2022 toll rates for 183A at the Lakeline Mainline toll is 62 cents to pay by tag and 93 cents to pay by mail. In 2023, the pay by tag rate will go up to 67 cents and the pay by mail rate will be $1.01 for the same toll.

The new rates will take effect on Jan. 1.

