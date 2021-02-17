Central Texas: Where to shelter, eat and drink

As severe winter weather batters Texas, millions are without power, and many without water. This is a list of resources for shelter, food and supplies.

Note: Central Texans are asked to stay home unless absolutely necessary.

In case of emergency, call 9-1-1.

Church shelters: The shelters are open 24 hours. Bring a change of clothes, toiletries, pillows, blankets, bed mats, extra dry food, water, etc.

Mosaic Church (Northwest Austin, Barrington Oaks, Jollyville) 12675 Research Blvd Austin, TX 78759 *No pet accommodations

Point Community Church (San Leanna, Manchaca) 11300 Old San Antonio Road Manchaca, TX 78652 * Pets must be crated

Promiseland Church (Mueller, Windsor Park, Wilshire Wood) 1504 E 51st Street Austin, TX 78723

Friendship Creekside Fellowship (Bear Creek) 14455 FM 1826 Austin, TX 78737 *Pets must be crated.

University Ave Church of Christ (UT Austin) 1903 University Ave. Austin, TX 78705 *Pets must be crated.

Hope Chapel (Abercrombie) 1508 Ruth Ave. Austin, TX 78757 *Pets must be crated.

Hill Country Bible Church (North Austin, Cedar Park) 12124 Ranch Road 620 N. Austin, TX 78750 *Pets must be crated.

Food and clothing:

Austin Free Fridge Project at Nixta Taqueria (East Cesar Chavez, Holly, East End) 2512 E 12th St. Austin, TX 78702

Austin Free Fridge Project at Unit C (East Cesar Chavez, Holly, East End) 1710 E 2nd St. Austin, TX 78702

Austin Free Fridge Project (Dove Springs) 6710 Ripple Run Austin, TX 78744

Deep Eddy Vodka, Kendra Scott, Ranch Rider, Red Bull, and Bumble are partnering with Central Texas restaurants to distribute free hot meals. Businesses posting daily updates sharing location and time of food distribution on social media.

Transportation:

Austin Disaster Relief Network Phone: (512) 428-6322, Hotline: (512) 806-0800) Email: coaemergencyrides@austintexas.gov with your name, phone number, address, medical needs, and the number of people needing transportation and any medical needs.

Bob Nicks, a battalion chief for the Austin Fire Department and president of the Austin Firefighters Association has organized a group of firefighters to help transport people to warming shelters. Nicks is asking those in need of a ride to contact him on his personal cell phone: 512-217-3474

Call 3-1-1

City of Austin Shelter: The shelter is open 24 hours. "Individuals in the warming centers will be eligible to be transported to shelters in the evening on request."

Palmer Events Center (Barton Springs) 900 Barton Creek Road Austin, TX 78704

AISD Warming Shelters: These shelters are open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Lee Elementary School (Hancock) 3308 Hampton Road Austin, TX 78705

Murchison Middle School (Northwest Hills) 3700 N. Hills Drive Austin, TX 78731

Joslin Elementary School (Westgate, South Manchaca) 4500 Menchaca Road Austin, TX 78745

Reilly Elementary School (Highland, Brentwood, Abercrombie) 405 Denson Dr Austin, TX 78752

Williamson County and surrounding cities

Church shelters: The shelters are open 24 hours. Please bring a change of clothes, toiletries, pillows, blankets, bed mats, extra dry food, water, etc. if you plan to stay at one.

Twin Lakes Fellowship (Cedar Park) 1150 S Bell Blvd. Cedar Park, TX 78613 *Pets must be crated

The Austin Stone (Round Rock) 1150 McNeil Rd. Round Rock, TX 78681

Hill Country Bible Church (North Austin, Cedar Park) 12124 Ranch Road 620 N. Austin, TX 78750 *Pets must be crated.

Warming Centers: Most centers are open 24 hours. They are not equipped for overnight stays. Bring warm clothing, food, water and chargers.

Georgetown Recreation Center (Georgetown) 1003 N. Austin Ave Georgetown, TX 78626 *Pets must be crated.

Leander High School (Leander, Cedar Park) 3301 S Bagdad Rd Leander, TX 78641 *Pets must be crated.

Allen R Baca Senior Center (Round Rock) 301 W. Baghdad Ave. #2 Round Rock, TX 78664 * Pets are not allowed.

Hill Country Bible Church Lakeline (Cedar Park) 3300 Little Elm Trail Cedar Park, TX *Pets must be crated.

Transportation:

Austin Disaster Relief Network Phone: (512) 428-6322, Hotline: (512) 806-0800)

Taylor ISD shelter will be open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday, February 17 - 19. The center does not have food or blankets or overnight capacity. The Center will be following COVID-19 protocols, so masks and social distancing will be required. Some local businesses are donating bottled water to the center. If your business would like to donate water, please contact the City of Taylor on social media.

Taylor ISD Administrative Building (Taylor) Adjacent to Main Street Intermediate School at: 3101 Main Street Taylor, TX

Cold Weather Shelter: The county is asking residents to call shelters before arriving to ensure there is ample space. Residents must bring sleeping gear.

H.O.M.E. Center The center may help connect you with a hotel room. You may also leave a voicemail or send a text as the "H.O.M.E. Center is receiving many calls at this time." Phone number: 512-270-8344 Email: homecentertx@gmail.com Donations: Venmo @home-center (use 1732 as the phone digits to confirm) Pay-Pal homecentertx@gmail.com

Southside Community Center (San Marcos) 518 S Guadalupe St. San Marcos, TX 512-557-0795 To donate visit this link

Salvation Army (San Marcos) 300 S CM Allen Parkway, Ste. 100 San Marcos, TX 512-938-2596 Donations – visit this link

Hays Hills Baptist Church (Buda) 1401 N Farm to Market 1626 Buda, TX 512-295-3132 or 512-845-3864

Dripping Spring United Methodist (Dripping Springs) 28900 RR 12 Dripping Springs, TX 512-894-7123

Kyle United Methodist Church (Kyle) 408 W Lockhart St, Kyle, TX 512-415-6708

Westover Baptist Church (San Marcos) 1310 Advance St. San Marcos, TX 78666 512-214-2258

First Baptist Church of Wimberley (Wimberley) 15951 Winters Mill Pkwy Wimberley, TX 432-634-2364

Food and clothing:

"The Hays CISD Little Hope Box is full of food for anyone that might need it. They also put scarves/gloves in the box." 3839B E.FM 150 (Next to Simon Middle School) Kyle, TX

Transportation:

Austin Disaster Relief Network Phone: (512) 428-6322, Hotline: (512) 806-0800)

Warming Center:

Fredericksburg Elementary School 608 N Adams St Fredricksburg, TX 78624

Warming Center:

Calvary Chapel 204 North Main St Lockhart, TX 78644 Center is open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Emergency Shelter: Open 24 hours. *Pets are not allowed. Please bring blankets and or sleeping bags.

First United Methodist Church 1191 Bluebonnet Dr. Marble Falls, TX78654 Contact: Laura Dingman, City of Marble Falls at 830-613-8471

Hill Country Fellowship Church 200 Houston Clinton Dr. Burnet, TX 78611 Contact: Deputy Chief JJ Miller, Burnet Fire Department at 512-756-2662 (station number)

Shelter and warming station: The shelter is open 24 hours. Please use the main entrance.

Lee County Sheriff’s Office 2122 FM 448 Giddings, TX 78942

Transportation:

If self-transport is not possible please call 979-716-8566 or 979-540-2700

Central Texas

Food:

Shelter:

TDEM warming center map

Call 2-1-1 for assistance

This article was last updated at 11:10 p.m. CT on February 17.

Please contact FOX 7 Austin’s Shannon Ryan at shannon.a.ryan@fox.com if you have information that should be on this list.