Clear backpacks now required for Del Valle ISD middle, high school students

Del Valle ISD announced clear backpacks are now required for all DVISD middle and high school students.

Clear backpacks were previously required at Del Valle High School, but with this update, the requirement is for all students grades 6 through 12.

A limited quantity of free, clear backpacks for DVISD students will be available at the district’s Back to School Bash on August 4.

"Thank you for your support and partnership as we continue to provide a safe learning environment for all students," DVISD said.