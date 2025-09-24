$1.6M in drugs found in shipment of limes crossing Texas border

article

The Brief CBP seized $1.6M worth of suspected cocaine at the Pharr International Bridge. The drugs were found hidden among a commercial shipment of limes in a tractor-trailer. The driver's identity and any criminal charges are currently unknown.



A truck crossing the Texas border with a shipment of limes was found to be carrying $1.6 million worth of suspected cocaine, US Customs and Border Protection announced Wednesday.

What we know:

The tractor trailer was stopped at the Pharr International Bridge cargo facility on Monday by CBP officers, the release says.

The truck was hauling a commercial shipment of limes, which was on the way from Mexico to the US.

The truck was selected for inspection, and 50 packages of alleged cocaine were found among the shipment. The combined weight was 125.66 pounds, with an estimated street value of $1,677,852.

CBP officers seized the drugs, and Homesland Security agents launched a criminal investigation.

What we don't know:

The identity of the driver has not been released.

No specific criminal charges were mentioned.

What they're saying:

"As this interception illustrates, our frontline CBP officers continue to shut down significant hard narcotics smuggling attempts utilizing an effective combination of inspection skill, experience and high-tech tools," said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Hidalgo Port of Entry.