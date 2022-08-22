Company will pay you $1,000 to taste Trader Joe's new fall products

article

Do you love Trader Joe's? This might be the job for you.

FinanceBuzz wants to pay one lucky person $1,000 to taste Trader Joe's new fall products and give their reviews! The company is looking for a ‘Pumpkin Spice Pundit’ – and it goes without saying that you must love pumpkin.

"We're looking for someone who can help us taste and evaluate all the fall-inspired Pumpkin Palooza foods at Trader Joe's," FinanceBuzz says on its website. "You'll need to eat your way through a grocery list including foods like pumpkin-stuffed ravioli and pumpkin samosas."

Pumpkin waffles, pumpkin-flavored cereal, and cinnamon rolls will be part of you breakfast buffet. Of course, it wouldn't be a full meal without trying desserts like apple cider donuts and pumpkin ice cream. As for drinks, you'll wash down all that pumpkin deliciousness with autumn-inspired drinks like apple cider and pumpkin-spiced ginger brew.

TRENDING: Cottonmouth snake eats Burmese python in Florida: See the wild X-ray

If selected for this side hustle, you'll get paid $1,000 and your fall feast will be covered with a $500 Trader Joe's gift card.

To be eligible, you must be 18 or older and live near a Trader Joe’s where you can shop in person. As the selected Pumpkin Spice Pundit, you'll need to try all of the fall items, taste them, take a photo of each one, write a brief description, and rate the food on several criteria.

Applications are due by Aug. 28, 2022 at 11:59 ET. The chosen candidate will be selected by Sept. 2, 2022 and contacted via email.