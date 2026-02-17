Man arrested, charged after shooting at repo driver in Manor

The Brief A man was arrested and charged after shooting at a repo driver in Manor The incident was caught on camera in broad daylight The repo driver was not hurt



Police said a man shot at a repo truck driver in Manor during a vehicle repossession Tuesday.

The whole thing was caught on camera.

What we know:

Manor police said the repo truck driver was driving the car away when the man fired at him.

Just before 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 17, police were called to the View at Manor Crossings Apartments on 973 just north of 290 after reports of shots fired in the parking lot.

When officers arrived, they found shell casings on the ground.

"I’m sure a lot of people were startled by, you know, what was occurring in broad daylight in front of everybody," said Ryan Phipps, chief of Police for Manor.

Manor police said the repo driver had a spare key to the car and was driving off in the vehicle that he was repossessing.

"In the video, you can see the gate opening and I guess he sees him running toward him. You can see him maneuver the vehicle to get out of the gate quickly, and he continues to run after him and you see him stop and fire off a few rounds," said Phipps.

The suspect was identified as 18-year-old Derion Lyles, who lives at the complex. Police said he fired three rounds of an AR pistol.

"Two rounds missed, going into the ground. One round went into the rear driver's side tire of the vehicle," said Phipps.

Lyles was taken into custody and booked into the Travis County Jail.

Derion Lyles

According to jail records, he’s facing charges of deadly conduct, unlawful carrying of a weapon, and theft of a firearm.

Police said the weapon used in the shooting was also used in a home burglary in Alabama. They were able to make the discovery through the gun's serial number.

The repo driver was not hurt.

"I guess the message we need to send is, if you don’t want your vehicle repossessed, then make the payments on them. That’s what we all got to do," said Phipps.

Dig deeper:

In a separate incident earlier this month, the Bell County Sheriff's Office reported a similar story with a tow truck driver attempting to repossess a vehicle and being shot at with a handgun. After a standoff, the suspect was arrested.