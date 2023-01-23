Avoid the area: Construction crew hits gas, water line in South Austin

The Austin Fire Department is responding to a leaking gas line in South Austin.

AFD said around 2:45 p.m., a construction crew hit a gas and water line in the 5700 block of West Slaughter Ln.

W Slaughter Ln. is closed in both directions between Sendera Mesa and Zuniga, and traffic is being diverted just east of MoPac.

Police said Slaughter Ln. is expected to be closed for at least two hours.

AFD is asking drivers to avoid the area if possible.

