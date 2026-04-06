Copper wire theft in Cedar Park: Suspect steals $12,800 worth

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The Brief Cedar Park police arrest copper wire theft suspect Suspect had stolen $12,800 worth of wire



Cedar Park Police Department says it has arrested a person who had stolen $12,800 worth of copper wire.

The backstory:

Cedar Park PD says the arrest happened over the weekend.

The suspect had stolen the copper wire from an old Wendy's located on East Whitestone Boulevard.

Officials say thanks to a quick response, the suspect was located and taken into custody.

Why you should care:

Cedar Park PD says, "Copper theft might not always make headlines, but it can cause major damage, outages, and costly repairs for businesses and our community."