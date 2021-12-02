Corpus Christi man sentenced for assaulting woman at JBSA-Lackland

A Corpus Christi man has been sentenced to almost three years in federal prison for assaulting a woman last year on Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland.

According to court records, 51-year-old Robert Allen Cavazos and a woman were arguing in an RV in JBSA-Lackland's housing area in November 2020. When she tried to leave, he grabbed her arm, pulled her into the RV and blocked the door.

She continued to try and leave, but he kept pushing and throwing her to the floor, even at one point putting her in a chokehold and putting his hands around her neck to strangle her, court records say.

The woman was eventually able to get away and contacted Security Forces about the assault and in August, Cavazos was found guilty of assault.

