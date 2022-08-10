Crash involving 18-wheeler and car near Manor

At least one person is in the hospital after a crash between a car and an 18-wheeler near Manor.

The crash happened on Highway 290 near Old Kimbro Road shortly after 2 a.m.

Austin-Travis County EMS says the victim was trapped in the vehicle and they had to get the person out. That person was taken to the hospital, their current condition is not known.

Another person was involved in the crash but officials say the person refused treatment.

It's not clear what caused the crash.