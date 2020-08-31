Cyclist killed in Northwest Austin crash identified

The cyclist killed in a Northwest Austin crash has been identified.

The Austin Police Department says it responded to a crash at Lake Creek Parkway and the 183 Frontage Road on August 26 at around 10:26 p.m.

The victim has been identified as 32-year-old Travis Larson.

Police say Larson was riding a bicycle eastbound on Lake Creek Parkway when he ran the light and collided with a sliver, 2013 Toyota Corolla that was traveling southbound on the 183 Frontage Road.

The driver of the Corolla, police say, performed CPR on Larson but was unsuccessful and Larson was pronounced dead at the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information regarding this case should call APD’s Vehicular Homicide Unit Detectives at (512) 974-6873. You can also submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, for free on iPhone and Android.

This is Austin’s 56th fatal traffic crash of 2020, resulting in 61 fatalities this year.

