Legendary Texas musician Joe Ely dies at 78

Joe Ely, the legendary Texas songwriter and singer whose raw, rock-and-roll-infused honky-tonk sound spanned five decades and helped define the Outlaw Country and Americana genres, died Monday at his home in Taos, New Mexico. He was 78.

Joe Ely dies at 78

Ely's family announced that he died from complications of Lewy Body Dementia, Parkinson’s disease, and pneumonia. His wife, Sharon, and daughter, Marie, were at his side.

AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS - JANUARY 30: Joe Ely, vocal and guitar, performs at the Paradiso on January 30th 1991 in Amsterdam, Netherlands. (Photo by Frans Schellekens/Redferns)

Who is Joe Ely?

The backstory:

A native of Amarillo, Texas, Ely was born Feb. 9, 1947, and became a central figure in the extraordinary group of artists, including Jimmie Dale Gilmore and Butch Hancock, who emerged from the West Texas town of Lubbock before settling in Austin, the state's live music capital. The trio formed the influential folk-country group The Flatlanders in the early 1970s.

Ely launched his solo career after signing with MCA Records in the 1970s, releasing acclaimed albums like his 1977 self-titled debut, Honky Tonk Masquerade, and Down on the Drag. Over his career, his music attracted praise from a diverse group of artists, leading to noted collaborations and friendships with the likes of Bruce Springsteen, Linda Ronstadt, Tom Petty, and most famously, the punk rock band The Clash, with whom he toured in 1979.

Joe Ely poses for a portrait circa 1981 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by BC Kagan/Getty Images)

Recognized as one of the best songwriters of his generation, Ely won a Grammy Award in 1998 for his work on the Los Super Seven album and was named the Official Musician for the State of Texas in 2016. He was inducted into the Texas Heritage Songwriter Associations Hall of Fame the same year.

What's next:

A full obituary and more information on services are expected in the coming days.