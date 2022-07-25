Police investigate deadly vehicle-pedestrian crash in Killeen

Killeen police are investigating a deadly vehicle-pedestrian crash. The victim has been identified as 24-year-old Eliana Leigh Shoemate.

The incident happened on July 22. Police say that at around 1:39 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 1300 block of W Elms Rd.

The preliminary investigation revealed Shoemate was standing on the sidewalk, failed to yield the right of way to a vehicle, and stepped onto the road.

Shoemate was immediately transported to the Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center in critical condition. She was later pronounced dead, police said.

No injuries were reported for the driver of the vehicle involved.

There are no pending criminal charges for this crash.

Investigators with the Traffic Unit continue to investigate.