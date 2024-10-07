Deadly hit-and-run: Austin police looking for suspect vehicle
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department is looking for a vehicle believed to be connected to a deadly hit-and-run that happened on July 30.
At around 12:52 a.m., officers responded to an auto-pedestrian crash in the 1000 block of West William Cannon Drive.
The driver of the vehicle hit 43-year-old Dustin Hughes before leaving the scene without rendering aid or calling 9-1-1.
Hughes was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.
The vehicle is described as follows:
- Four-door pickup truck
- White in color
- Large black toolbox in the bed of the pickup truck
- Amber colored lights on the sideview mirrors
- Possible damage to the front of the vehicle as a result of the crash
Anyone with any information may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477.
A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.