Deadly hit-and-run: Austin police looking for suspect vehicle

The Austin Police Department is looking for a vehicle believed to be connected to a deadly hit-and-run that happened on July 30.

At around 12:52 a.m., officers responded to an auto-pedestrian crash in the 1000 block of West William Cannon Drive.

The driver of the vehicle hit 43-year-old Dustin Hughes before leaving the scene without rendering aid or calling 9-1-1.

Hughes was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

The vehicle is described as follows:

Four-door pickup truck

White in color

Large black toolbox in the bed of the pickup truck

Amber colored lights on the sideview mirrors

Possible damage to the front of the vehicle as a result of the crash

Anyone with any information may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477.

A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.