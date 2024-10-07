Expand / Collapse search

Deadly hit-and-run: Austin police looking for suspect vehicle

Published  October 7, 2024 12:28pm CDT
Austin
FOX 7 Austin

Police look for vehicle involved in hit-and-run

The Austin Police Department has released video showing a vehicle believed to be connected to a deadly hit-and-run in July 30.

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department is looking for a vehicle believed to be connected to a deadly hit-and-run that happened on July 30.

At around 12:52 a.m., officers responded to an auto-pedestrian crash in the 1000 block of West William Cannon Drive. 

The driver of the vehicle hit 43-year-old Dustin Hughes before leaving the scene without rendering aid or calling 9-1-1.

Hughes was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

The vehicle is described as follows:

  •  Four-door pickup truck
  • White in color
  • Large black toolbox in the bed of the pickup truck
  • Amber colored lights on the sideview mirrors
  • Possible damage to the front of the vehicle as a result of the crash

Anyone with any information may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477. 

A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.