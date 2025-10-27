Man attacked victim with a baseball bat in downtown; police asking for help to identify him

The Brief APD looking for assault suspect Incident happened in downtown Austin back in June Man assaulted victim with a baseball bat



Austin police are looking for a man they say assaulted someone with a bat in downtown Austin back in June.

What we know:

APD says that the assault happened on Sunday, June 1 around 3 a.m. in the 300 block of Colorado Street.

The assault happened after the victim picked up a crown from the ground, which seemed to provoke the suspect who then attacked the victim with a baseball bat.

As the victim's injuries were not serious, APD says this case has been classified as an assault with injuries instead of an aggravated assault.

The suspect is described as a Black male in his early 30s, with a medium build, short black hair and a mustache.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ (Austin Police Department)

What you can do:

Anyone with any information about this incident or the identity of the suspect may submit a tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by clicking here or by calling 512-472-8477.

A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.