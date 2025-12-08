Former Harper ISD teacher had recordings from theater dressing room: sheriff

The Brief Former Harper ISD teacher arrested again Pedro De Luna is facing six more charges related to recordings of young girls Investigators found videos recorded from a theater dressing room at Harper High School



A former Harper ISD teacher has been arrested again, this time for additional videos from a Harper High School theater dressing room.

What we know:

Pedro De Luna III was arrested on Dec. 1 for invasive video recording.

His initial arrest came after Gillespie County Sheriff's investigators received a report on Nov. 8 about a 15-year-old girl who said she was recorded in the restroom without her knowledge or consent at a Harper-area home.

Pedro de Luna III (Gillespie County Sheriff's Office)

Further investigation into the initial complaint uncovered several recordings of young girls found on a digital cloud storage, which had been obtained with a warrant.

Investigators say that De Luna had video recordings from a theater dressing/changing room at Harper High School.

De Luna was re-arrested on six charges on Dec. 5 at his Harper home:

Three counts of invasive visual recording in a bathroom or dressing room

Three counts of possession, promotion or production of certain visual materials depicting a child

Bond has been set at a collective $300,000.

What they're saying:

"As your Sheriff I personally made the arrest of Mr. De Luna," said Sheriff Chris Ayala in a release. "I have and will always protect the safety and welfare of our youth in Gillespie County. At this time I would ask we respect the victims and their families. We will always do our best to release information in the highest respect to all victims. The Gillespie County Sheriff’s Office- Criminal Investigators worked through the weekend to complete a thorough investigation. As we move forward in the investigation, more charges could be filed at later dates. The Gillespie County Sheriff’s Office CID investigators will reach out to the parents of all those who may be affected in this investigation."

Harper ISD said to FOX 7 Austin in an email that the district is working closely with the sheriff's office to ensure the safety of all its students.

Dig deeper:

De Luna was a second-year teacher at Harper ISD.

He was hired as the assistant band director/theater teacher/elementary music teacher, according to the district.

Harper ISD had placed De Luna on administrative leave upon learning of the allegations in November. De Luna voluntarily resigned on Nov. 10, says HISD.