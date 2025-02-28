4.8 magnitude earthquake hits West Texas

article

The Brief A 4.8 magnitude earthquake hit near Ackerly, Texas. The earthquake happened just after 1:30 p.m. Friday. The U.S. Geological Survey's "Did You Feel It?" map shows reports as far away as eastern New Mexico.



A 4.8 magnitude earthquake hit West Texas Friday afternoon, the United States Geological Survey said.

What we know:

The earthquake hit approximately 16 miles southwest of Ackerly, Texas in Martin County.

The agency reported the quake happened just after 1:30 p.m. central Friday at a depth of around 4 miles.

The National Weather Service in San Angelo reported feeling the earthquake.

According to the USGS' "Did You Feel It?" map, it could be felt as far away as eastern New Mexico.

The USGS "Did You Feel It" map.

What we don't know:

It is unknown if the earthquake caused any damage, but the USGS estimates that there is a low likelihood of damange.