APD looking for man who shot, injured someone on Burton Drive

Austin police are looking for a suspect involved in a shooting in mid-November on Burton Drive.

What we know:

Just after 6:30 a.m. on Nov. 19, officers responded to the 1700 block of Burton Drive, just off E. Riverside Drive, to reports of a shooting.

The victim sustained a gunshot wound after a disturbance with a man who left the scene before officers arrived.

Detectives acquired a photo of the suspect and are asking the public's help to identify him.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about the man should call APD's Aggravated Assault Unit at 512-974-5245 or submit tips anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers program online or by calling 512-472-8477.

A reward of up to $1,000 could be awarded for information that leads to an arrest.