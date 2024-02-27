Stay inside the world's 1st Eggo House of Pancakes: Fluffy beds, butter chimney, and sweet syrup scent await

article

If you love waking up to the sight and smell of pancakes, Eggo has a house just for you to celebrate National Pancake Day on Wednesday.

You can now book a reservation for the first-ever Eggo House of Pancakes to get the full Eggo experience.

The literal "pancake house" in Gatlinburg, Tennessee, is available for booking exclusively on HomeToGo.com starting February 28.

The house is decked out with a stick-of-butter-shaped chimney and breakfast-inspired decor. Visitors will catch a whiff of the sweet syrup-infused mountain air scent. They'll also stay in fluffy pancake beds and bean bag chairs. The house also includes a fire pit overlooking the Smokey Mountains and a game room with an Eggo "pancake-fied" pool table and more.

And of course, the freezer will be packed with Eggo pancakes with a variety of flavors including buttermilk, blueberry, chocolatey chip, minis & chocolatey chip minis.

"Eggo and waffles are an iconic combination, so much so that fans might forget about our pancakes," Joe Beauprez, Senior Director of Marketing for Frozen Foods at Kellanova, said in a news release. That's why we're flipping our focus with this unexpected experience that celebrates Eggo pancakes as a breakfast go-to that's equally good at making parents' lives easier and making breakfast delicious."

