Everyone gets a free taco from Taco Bell thanks to Braves star Ozzie Albies' stolen base in World Series

The Boys in Blue aren't in the Fall Classic, but Dodgers fans can still cheer for free tacos from Taco Bell. All thanks to a stolen base from Atlanta Braves star Ozzie Albies during Game 1 of the World Series.

For the 10th year in a row, Taco Bell's "Steal a Base, Steal a Taco" promotion kicked in for taco lovers across the country after Albies' steal in the opening frame.

MLB announced on Twitter everyone in America will get a free taco from the fast-food giant on Thursday, November 4.

Taco Bell announced on social media that you can get the free taco either online, in-store or through the fast-food giant's app.

