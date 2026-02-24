Vehicle stolen in southeast Austin; police ask for help identifying suspect

The Brief The Austin Police Department asking public for help identifying auto theft suspect The theft happened on Feb. 11 at 1600 Wickersham Lane



The Austin Police Department is asking the public for help identifying a suspect who stole a vehicle in southeast Austin.

What we know:

On Feb. 11, APD says its officers responded to a report from a victim regarding the theft of their vehicle from 1600 Wickersham Lane.

The victim reported that they last saw their vehicle parked at the location on the night before, Feb. 10.

What we don't know:

Police are asking the public for help to identify the suspect in the case.

The suspect is described as follows:

White or Hispanic male

Approximately 5'10" tall

Large complexion

Goatee

Bald

Heavily tattooed on legs and arms

What you can do:

If you have any information regarding this incident or the identity of the suspect, please contact the APD Auto Theft Unit at (512) 974-5265 or via email at: ATIP@austintexas.gov.