Flexibilities for Medicaid, CHIP recipients in Texas extended through October

The Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) has extended flexibilities for Medicaid and CHIP recipients in Texas through October 23rd, 2020, as the state continues to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

The flexibilities will minimize face-to-face interactions and ensure continuity of care for clients during the COVID-19 response, according to a press release from Texas Governor Greg Abbott.

"To protect their health and safety, it’s critical we ensure Medicaid and CHIP clients continue to have access to the services they need in the most effective and safe manner during the COVID-19 public health emergency," said State Medicaid Director Stephanie Stephens.

Many services are being provided to clients using telemedicine and telehealth including medical, behavioral health, case management, professional and specialized therapy services, and certain components of Texas Health Steps medical check-ups.

Flexibilities extended through October 23rd, 2020, include:

Appeals and fair hearings : Extends timelines for clients to request an appeal fair hearing and allows clients to request an appeal verbally.

Face-to-face requirements : Suspends face-to-face service coordination, case management visits, and utilization review home visits for Medicaid clients. All managed care plans must use telehealth for service coordination and service planning to ensure clients are receiving needed services.

Provider enrollment requirements : Suspends requirements that out-of-state providers be licensed in the state where they are providing services when they are licensed in another state; and allows licensed providers to render services outside of their state of enrollment.

Assessments : Extends certain assessments and service plans.

Telemedicine and telehealth: Allows certain services to be delivered remotely.

More information on Medicaid and CHIP flexibilities can be found here.

Texans in need can apply for benefits, including SNAP and Medicaid, at YourTexasBenefits.com or use the Your Texas Benefits mobile app to manage their benefits.

